Curran handed four-match Big Bash ban for intimidating umpire

Sydney Sixers all-rounder Tom Curran has been handed a four-match ban for intimidating an umpire before a Big Bash League game, the team said on Thursday.

The 28-year-old England international was charged with a "Level 3" offence under the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct for his altercation with the official during a practice session ahead of the Sixers' clash with the Hobart Hurricanes on Dec. 11 in Launceston.

Curran was found guilty of the offence at a hearing and Sixers head Rachael Haynes said the team and the player would "vigorously appeal" the sanction.

Cricket Australia said Curran completed a practice run-up in which he ran onto part of the pitch and was instructed by the umpire not to.

He moved to the opposite end to complete another practice run-up but the umpire took a position next to the stumps, blocking the player from approaching the pitch.

"Curran was seen in the footage gesturing to the umpire to move away... He then attempted to perform a practice run up and run at pace straight towards the umpire who stood in the bowling crease facing Curran," CA said in a statement.

"The umpire stepped to his right to avoid the risk of collision."

Curran will be unavailable for matches against Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Stars, Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat. REUTERS