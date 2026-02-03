Curling-Team US bring 'the calm and the fire' to mixed doubles competition

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Milan-Cortina D'Ampezzo 2026 Winter Olympic Games - U.S. Curling team Korey Dropkin poses for a photograph at the Team USA Media Summit in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., October 28, 2025. REUTERS/Adam Gray

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Feb 3 - American curlers Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse may be polar opposites on the ice, but they feel their contrasting personalities could create the perfect mix as they head into the mixed doubles competition at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

The pair, world champions in 2023, are among a number of teams who will be vying for the medals when the tournament begins on Wednesday in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

"We just work so well together. We know how to stay loose and stay in the present moment," Dropkin told reporters.

"We fit so well together personality wise. There's someone that's termed us recently as 'the calm and the fire'. Cory's got that calm, confident, stoic personality on the ice. I bring that fiery, passionate energy. The two mix really well together.

"(When) we need to make a big shot, I'm glad to have Cory on my team. I've got all the confidence in the world that she's going to make the big one and shine bright, the star that she is."

'WE DESERVE TO BE HERE'

They face a gauntlet of elite competitors, including defending champions Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner of Italy, Britain's 2021 world champions Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat and two-times Olympic medallists Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten of Norway.

"The field here is just incredible, you're looking at Olympic gold medallists, world champions, just so many great teams," Thiesse said.

"We need to bring our A-Game, to every single game. We know that we're world champions ourselves and we deserve to be here. Obviously, the goal is to be on the podium at the end of the week.

"For us, it's just focusing on one game at a time, one rock at a time... Bringing out the very best in each other all week. Hopefully, if we do all those things correctly, it'll end with us being on the podium at the end of the week."

20-YEAR DREAM

While Thiesse has some experience of competing in the Olympics, having travelled to the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang as the alternate for the U.S. women's team, Dropkin is making his Games debut.

It is the culmination of a 20-year dream for the 30-year-old, which began while watching the U.S. men clinch bronze at the 2006 Games.

"20 years later, we're here in Cortina in the beautiful mountains," he said.

"(I'm) really looking forward to being able to get out there, curl, and hopefully inspire the next generation to dream a big dream, and hopefully pick up a curling broom."

The U.S. take on Norway in their first round-robin match on Thursday. REUTERS