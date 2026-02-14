Curling-Switzerland's Tirinzoni and Paetz chase elusive medal at Games

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 13 - Swiss duo Silvana Tirinzoni and Alina Paetz's resume is overflowing with curling world championship medals and Grand Slam wins.

The only thing missing is an Olympic medal, and it is not for want of trying.

At the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022, they dominated the round-robin stage with eight wins and one defeat, only to suffer a shock semi-final loss to Japan before falling to Sweden in the bronze-medal game – leaving them empty-handed.

Four years later they are back and have made a promising start to their campaign in Cortina d'Ampezzo, beating China and hosts Italy at the round-robin stage.

Asked about adding an Olympic medal to their collection, Swiss skip Tirinzoni said: "That's the goal. We want to win the medal.

"At the same time, we know how hard this is and how fantastic that would be. But yeah, it's the only thing missing. If it happens that we are going to be on the podium at the end of the week, that would be a dream come true."

FROM RIVALS TO TEAMMATES

After a few years as rivals, Tirinzoni and Paetz began curling together in the 2018-19 season and success followed almost immediately as they won four world championships in a row between 2019 and 2023.

They also reached the final in 2024 and 2025, losing on both occasions to Rachel Homan's Canada.

"I think we made each other better, better curlers, maybe even better human beings," said Tirinzoni, 46.

"In these last eight years, we have been growing together and became a very, very successful team. It's been a fantastic adventure with her on the team."

Such is the level of trust between them that the 35-year-old Paetz throws last rocks for the team, a crucial role normally entrusted to the skip.

"I think Silvana is the smartest skip in women's curling, and it's a pleasure to play with her. We are all happy to have a skip like her with so much experience," said Paetz, who also won world championships in 2012 and 2015 without Tirinzoni.

"She's the best strategist. I think she gives me the confidence to play last rocks as good as I can. I have the best sweepers in the game, so it makes it easier for me. That's for sure one reason why I can do well.

"I'm just enjoying myself out there. I'm happy where I am in that stage of my career right now, just happy to be here and enjoy every minute." REUTERS