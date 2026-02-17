Curling-Schwaller's Switzerland beat Sweden to stay perfect

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Curling - Men's Round Robin Session 9 - Switzerland vs Sweden - Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy - February 17, 2026. Pablo Lachat-Couchepin of Switzerland and Yannick Schwaller of Switzerland in action during the match against Sweden REUTERS/Issei Kato

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 17 - Yannick Schwaller's Switzerland continued their impressive start to the men's curling competition at the Winter Games, defeating Sweden 9-4 on Tuesday to remain unbeaten and end the defending Olympic champions' fleeting medal hopes.

Niklas Edin-led Sweden's title defence was already on the brink after their 7-3 defeat by Germany on Monday, but they could still have made the playoffs if an unlikely set of circumstances played out in their favour.

Even that small chance has now gone for the champions, who sit in joint-ninth place in the round-robin stage with one win from seven games.

At the opposite end of the table, in first, are Switzerland, who have won six out of six.

"We worked very hard and we had a lot of very good discussions leading up to this," Schwaller said.

"I think everything is coming together nicely, and we play with so much confidence out there right now, and just enjoy each other and enjoy the moment."

Xiaoming Xu's China clinched an 8-5 win over the United States in a game that was level heading into the final end, while the Czech Republic beat 2024 European champions Germany 9-7.

It was a first-ever win for the Czech men's team at the Olympics, though they have won games in mixed doubles competition before.

Teams play nine matches in the round-robin stage, which continues later on Tuesday. The top four advance to the semi-finals this week. REUTERS