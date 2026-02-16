Curling-Perfect Swiss beat Britain to top men's standings

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 15 - Yannick Schwaller's Switzerland downed world champions Britain to remain unbeaten in the men's curling competition at the Winter Olympics on Sunday.

The British rink, led by Bruce Mouat, pushed the Swiss hard and forced an extra end, but their opponents had the hammer and last-stone thrower Benoit Schwarz-van Berkel ensured a 6-5 win.

Switzerland sit top of the table with five wins out of five games, with Brad Jacobs' Canada in second place after they beat China 6-3 to pick up their fourth victory.

Britain, who also have four wins but have lost twice, are third. They beat 2024 European champions Germany 9-4 in the morning session.

In that game, Britain's Bobby Lammie had a stone removed for double touching, which came amid increased officiating in the wake of cheating accusations levied by Sweden against Canada.

The incident occurred in the ninth end and had little effect on the outcome. Governing body World Curling has since returned to less stringent officiating.

Niklas Edin's Sweden, who won gold in Beijing four years ago, struggled to read the conditions of the ice at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium as they slipped to an 8-5 defeat at the hands of a young United States team.

In the evening session, the U.S. went on to claim a 10-8 win over Norway, who had beaten hosts Italy 10-7 earlier in the day. Italy also beat the Czech Republic 10-5.

SWEDISH WOMEN CONTINUE WINNING RUN

While the Swedish men's team have been struggling, the Anna Hasselborg-led women's outfit have made a flying start to the competition, beating Britain 10-7 to clinch their fifth straight win and cement their position atop the standings.

Madeleine Dupont's Denmark were 7-2 winners over Italy, who conceded with two ends remaining, while South Korea's Gim Eun-ji ensured a 7-5 win against Japan with the last shot of the game.

Tabitha Peterson's U.S. team fought back from a 4-1 deficit at the halfway mark to beat China 6-5.

Teams play nine matches in the round-robin stage, which continues on Monday. The top four advance to the semi-finals next week. REUTERS