Curling-'Murphy's Law' hits Edin's Sweden as champions bow out with loss

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Curling - Men's Round Robin Session 12 - Sweden vs Czech Republic - Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy - February 19, 2026. Niklas Edin of Sweden, Rasmus Wranaa of Sweden and Christoffer Sundgren of Sweden in action during the match against Czech Republic REUTERS/Issei Kato

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 19 - Everything that could go wrong for Sweden in their Olympic title defence did go wrong, said skip Niklas Edin after the champions ended their campaign at the Milano Cortina Games with a 10-4 loss to the Czech Republic on Thursday.

Sweden's defeat, their seventh out of nine games, meant they finished the round-robin stage in ninth place. Edin, playing in his fifth Games, failed to qualify for the semi-finals for the first time.

It was a crushing campaign for the Swedes, who have enjoyed immense success in international competitions in the past, winning three Olympic medals - one of every colour - as well as seven world titles and eight European titles.

"It was kind of like Murphy's Law, for us this week. Pretty much everything that could go wrong, went wrong. We just got into the tournament wrong," Edin said.

"We faced a couple of opponents this week that just outplayed us. I think the other seven games that we played, we definitely had a chance. I have to go back and reflect on what happened."

DOUBLE TOUCHING DRAMA

Sweden's campaign was also overshadowed by controversy after they accused Canada of cheating by double touching stones during a game last week, sparking a storm that Edin would rather have avoided.

"Then obviously what happened in the game against Canada took a lot of focus off, there were a lot of negative comments here and there," the 40-year-old said.

"We didn't really expect that to happen. We just meant to do a friendly comment like, 'just let go of the rock'. But obviously that took a really strange turn and turned half of the curling world against us. It's been tough for sure.

"We wish we could start over and do it again and would have let things kind of unfold differently, I hope."

Edin did not play the entire game against the Czechs, allowing alternate Simon Olofsson to come on.

"I didn't play well at all. So there was no reason to keep dragging the team down," Edin said.

"But it was more so for Simon, who is doing a really fantastic job outside the games, he's here every evening practising. It's fun for him to play a couple of shots at the end of the game, even though the situation he gets in is tough.

"The rest of us have been here before. We're maybe not enjoying it as much in our fifth event. We've been super, super bad. But for him, it's the first Olympics and it means the world to him." REUTERS