Curling-Married mixed doubles teams balance demands of competition with family life

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 3 - In mixed doubles tournaments, where just two curlers must work together in perfect harmony instead of the traditional four, some teams appear to have an unusual competitive edge - being married to each other.

However, it can also turn into a delicate balancing act when results on the ice threaten to bleed into life off the rink, and curling couples have developed their own distinct approaches.

Norway's Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten have been together since 2011 and have been competing as a mixed doubles team since 2012, winning two Olympic medals together.

Ahead of the Milano Cortina Games, where they will once again be among the favourites to win a medal, Skaslien told Reuters on Tuesday that curling was a "lifestyle" for the Norwegian duo.

"It would be wrong to say anything else. We talk about curling 24/7, almost. There are both pros and cons. In terms of our team dynamics, we do not have any filter out there, for better or worse," she added.

"We can be our own worst enemies out there, if we go over the top and are not able to turn it around and work together as a team again. But on the other side, all the feelings, everything, it's not building up inside.

"We just get it out there and then and get it over with. Then we're able to focus what's left of the game. We're not afraid to discuss or argue. Some people call it quarrelling. But for us it's not that bad. We're just both really stubborn and competitive."

While most spectators will tune in to the curling to watch some precision stone-throwing, Nedregotten said a few fans could also be attracted by an added element of drama.

"Most times when people think that we're arguing, we're just talking! Some people that will watch the curling on television will care about the sport, some will care about the reality factor of it," he said.

"That's fun too. We get a lot of comments about that stuff. I hope we can make some enjoyable moments for those who are watching.

"It gives a lot of motivation that you win together with your partner. It makes you want to continue to chase more wins together. It makes us a little bit robust, in different situations, in life as well."

DIFFERENT APPROACH

Canada's Brett Gallant and Jocelyn Peterman, on the other hand, rarely talk shop at home.

"I think Brett is very good at parking a win or a loss and being very present... People are shocked when I say we don't really talk curling much around the house or at dinner," Peterman told reporters last month.

"As much as we're a curling couple, when it's not time to have a pre-game or a post-game meeting or when we're not at a competition, we're just enjoying each other's company and every aspect of who we are outside of curling.

"I think that is why we're able to commit so much of our lives to it because it's not all consuming. We're really good at parking it and being in the moment and being with our son."

The Canadians' curling exploits also often take them both away from home for long spells, with their families stepping in to take care of their son Luke.

"They (parents) have supported us with Luke since the day he was born, that's really the only way we've been able to continue to compete in the mixed doubles since we're both away at the same time," Peterman added.

"We need them watching Luke and they've done it from the beginning... (In Cortina) Luke will be staying in a big, big house with my parents and Brett's mom and also my siblings and an aunt and uncle.

"He has so much fun with all of them and he's so used to being in their care. We're looking forward to sharing our Olympic experience with our parents and also with Luke." REUTERS