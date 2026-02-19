Curling-Italy's Mosaner ends 'rollercoaster' Games with mixed feelings

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 19 - Italy's Amos Mosaner won his second Olympic medal in curling after picking up a mixed doubles bronze, but the 30-year-old will leave the Winter Games with a touch of regret after failing to qualify for the semi-finals with the men's team.

Mosaner won bronze this month alongside Stefania Constantini to add to their gold from four years ago before joining up with the Italian men's team led by Joel Retornaz.

They had a strong start to their round-robin campaign as they won their first two games against Olympic champions Sweden and world champions Britain, but faded quickly and ended in sixth place.

"To me, it was mixed emotions, like a rollercoaster, up and down. We got a bronze medal in the mixed doubles, which confirms our level over there," Mosaner said.

"At the same time, I wanted a medal with the men's team, because I think we put a lot of work in there in the past years. But we knew also the other teams did the same, so I think we didn't perform as we wanted."

CROWD BOOST

Despite the disappointing campaign, Italy were supported throughout the competition by loud home crowds who packed the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium.

"I wasn't expecting this much of a crowd, and a lot of people from Italy coming up to cheer us," Mosaner added.

"It's something amazing and unforgettable... 20 years ago, in Italy, for sure no one knew curling. With the Olympics at home 20 years ago (Turin in 2006), people started to know this sport, then after 10 years, everyone almost forgot it again!

"Now at least, people in Italy know curling, and it's a good for the sport. I'm hoping we have a chance to maybe open up new facilities and grow the sport." REUTERS