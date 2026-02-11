Curling-Italy's Constantini dedicates mixed doubles bronze medal to ex-teammate Romei

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 10 - Italy skip Stefania Constantini on Tuesday dedicated her mixed doubles bronze medal to former teammate Angela Romei, who was dropped from the women's team ahead of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

Romei, who was replaced by the Italian national team technical director's daughter Rebecca Mariani, had asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport to overturn the decision to exclude her, alleging favouritism.

Her appeal was dismissed by the highest court in global sport on Sunday.

After beating Britain to win the bronze medal alongside Amos Mosaner on Tuesday, Constantini went over to the stands at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium to hug Romei, who was commentating on the game.

"Throughout the whole week, my best friend and teammate Angela Romei commentated on our matches," Constantini told reporters.

"I would have liked to share next week's Olympic experience with her, but that won’t be the case.

"I will carry her in my heart. That gesture was meant to dedicate my victory not only to my boyfriend and my family, but also to her. She supported me from start to finish."

Constantini's Italy will begin their campaign with a round-robin match against Switzerland on Thursday.

"For our team, it (Romei's exclusion) was a moment to remember. But we are ready, and we recognise the importance of this major event," the 26-year-old said.

"Tomorrow we will have the opportunity to test the ice together, and we will certainly come together again as a group at the end of the competition."

The Italian federation has defended the inclusion of Mariani in the team, telling Reuters that it was a "technical" decision. REUTERS