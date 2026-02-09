Curling-Italy to face US in semi-finals, Britain take on Sweden

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 9 - Champions Italy edged the United States 7-6 in a nail-biting finale to the mixed doubles round-robin stage at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics on Monday, setting up an immediate rematch between the two teams in the semi-finals.

The victory secured second place for Italy's Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner, meaning they will face third-placed Americans Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse again later on Monday.

Table-topping Britain meet Sweden in the other semi-final.

The highlight of the clash between current world champions Italy and 2023 world champions U.S. was an incredible shot from Constantini in the fifth end that took out two stones for a four-pointer.

It was greeted by thunderous applause from home fans and a delighted fist-pump from Mosaner.

"This kind of shot, you have to celebrate! It was a great shot from her, so you have to celebrate and give the fans some emotions because I think it's part of the sport," Mosaner said.

ITALY RELISH SEMI-FINAL V U.S.

The Americans refused to fold, levelling with back-to-back steals of two that prompted equally loud cheers from U.S. supporters, but Italy made use of the hammer in the final end to get over the finish line.

"I'm feeling really good after the win because we will play against the same team, the U.S., and with this game we really did something important to show them that we are ready for them," Constantini added.

The winners of the two semi-finals will play for gold on Tuesday, with the losers competing for bronze.

In other games on Monday, Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant of Canada beat Switzerland's Briar Schwaller-Huerlimann and Yannick Schwaller 8-4 to finish fifth.

Canada, the curling capital of the world, won the inaugural mixed doubles competition at the Pyeongchang Games in 2018, but have not won a medal in the format since.

Magnus Nedregotten and Kristin Skaslien of Norway, two-time Olympic medallists, ended their disappointing campaign by defeating South Korea 8-5, while Czechs Julie Zelingrova and Vit Chabicovsky beat Estonia 8-4. REUTERS