Curling-Italian Romei files CAS appeal in bid to overturn Olympic exclusion

FILE PHOTO: Curling - Women's Curling Championship - Sweden v Italy - Goransson Arena, Sandviken, Sweden - March 25, 2023 Italy's Angela Romei in action Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency via REUTERS/File Photo

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 5 - Italian curler Angela Romei has asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to overturn the Italian Ice Sports Federation's (FISG) decision to replace her in the women's team for the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, CAS said on Thursday.

Romei last month alleged that favouritism had played a role in her being dropped from the team in favour of the national team technical director's daughter.

Rebecca Mariani, the 19-year-old daughter of Marco Mariani, was among the five curlers named in the Italy squad for the Games, with the women's tournament being hosted in Cortina d'Ampezzo and beginning on February 12.

Romei, who was in the squad for several years, complained she had been dropped in favour of an inexperienced player.

The 28-year-old finished as a runner-up with the Italy team at the European Championships in 2023.

In a statement, CAS said Romei had filed applications against both the FISG and the sport's governing body World Curling (WCF).

"She (Romei) also challenges a decision by WCF on February 2, 2026 which informed her, upon a request to investigate the matter, that the team selection process is a matter for the FISG," CAS added.

World Curling and the FISG did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

The FISG last month defended the decision to include Mariani in the team, telling Reuters that it was "technical in nature" and based on recent performances.

Marco Mariani is a well-known figure in the sport. He was a member of the Italy team at the 2006 Winter Olympics and coached China's women's team before taking up his current post in 2024. REUTERS

