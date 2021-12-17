Cummins 'gutted' to miss second Ashes Test

ADELAIDE • Australia captain Pat Cummins said he was "gutted" to be ruled out just hours before the second Ashes Test against England yesterday for being in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case, with Steve Smith making a dramatic return as captain.

The world's No. 1 Test fast bowler was at an Adelaide restaurant on Wednesday evening when a person at the neighbouring table was identified as positive for the coronavirus.

Cummins went into isolation when he became aware of the situation and has since returned a negative Covid-19 test.

But under South Australia's strict biosecurity rules, he must now stay in his hotel room for seven days, with Smith captaining the side for the first time since a ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

"Gutted to miss this Test but really excited to see (Michael) Neser finally get his chance in the baggy green," Cummins tweeted, referring to his replacement.

"Super frustrating but Covid has thrown us all some curve balls over the last couple of years. Will be cheering along!"

Australian players, who are all fully vaccinated, are permitted to dine out in small groups under Covid-19 rules in place for the Ashes in Adelaide, but should steer clear of densely populated places.

Cricket Australia (CA) chief Nick Hockley said Cummins had not breached any of their protocols and should be available for the third Test in Melbourne on Dec 26.

"We have protocols that flex according to the risk level of any different jurisdiction, so we are looking at it every single day," he said.

"I think we're pretty comfortable with the protocols for South Australia and we will keep monitoring the situation in Melbourne and in Sydney. We don't want to completely lock down the players, we are very conscious of their mental well-being."

Fellow quick Mitchell Starc and spin great Nathan Lyon dined in the same restaurant, but at a separate table outdoors, and CA has deemed them "casual contacts" who were free to play.

Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner both ground out gritty 95s as Australia seized control yesterday, surviving an onslaught from veteran English seamers Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad.

The visitors came into the day-night Adelaide Test on the back of a nine-wicket defeat in Brisbane and were confident they could get back into the five-match series.

But even with the greatest wicket-takers in English history back in the side, they struggled to make inroads with the pink ball as the home team compiled 221 for two by the close.

