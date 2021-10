SINGAPORE - English snooker legend and six-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan has chosen Singapore as the base for his first academy, of which he is also a shareholder.

Housed in a 16,000 square feet space at The Grandstand, the Ronnie O'Sullivan Snooker Academy will be having its soft launch in November, with the superstar making a guest appearance at its first competition in the first quarter of 2022.