Cue sports: Aloysius Yapp beats world No.1, now in semi-final of US Open 9-Ball Pool C'ships

National pool player Aloysius Yapp at the World 9-ball Championships in Milton Keynes, England, in June 2021. PHOTO: ALOYSIUS YAPP
SINGAPORE - The incredible run of form of top local pool player Aloysius Yapp continued on Friday (Sept 17) at the US Open 9-Ball Pool Championships in Atlantic City, after he beat the world's top-ranked player Shane van Boening 11-5 in the competition's last 16.

World No.8 Yapp had played the American- who had won the US Open a record five times between 2007 and 2016 - twice before, and lost both times.

The Singaporean then went on to beat Rodrigo Geronimo of the Philippines 11-6 in the quarter-final.

Yapp will next play Geronimo's compatiot, Denis Orcollo, in the semi-final which is scheduled for 10pm on Saturday night (Singapore time). The final is set to take place five hours later, with the winner taking home US$50,000 (S$67,421).

Yapp's latest wins cap a magnificent eight days for him.

Last week, he had beaten world No.3 Jayson Shaw of Scotland at the World 10-Ball Championship in Las Vegas, en route to a third-place finish, which is the best performance by a Singaporean at a world meet at any iteration of pool. The 25-year-old also won US$12,000 for his efforts.

He then went on to beat world No.2 Joshua Filler, the defending US Open champion, in the competition's third round on Wednesday.

