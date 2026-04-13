Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

April 13 - Cricket South Africa (CSA) has granted all-rounder Beyers Swanepoel a no-objection certificate (NOC) to play in England's County Championship after parting ways nL1N40S0T8 with the Lions, his county Worcestershire said on Monday.

The 27-year-old had signed for Worcestershire but missed the opening matches of the season against Derbyshire and Middlesex while awaiting clearance from CSA.

"Beyers is now able to begin training with the squad and building up his match fitness ahead of our next fixture against Kent at New Road from 24 April," Worcestershire posted on social media platform X.

Swanepoel is still expected to face disciplinary action by CSA over his departure nL1N40I0S3 from the domestic 50-over final last month. He left the field around the 43rd over to catch a flight to England, forcing the Lions to complete the match with 10 players and they went on to lose to the Titans.

CSA has charged Swanepoel for bringing the game into disrepute, with a potential ban ranging from five four-day matches to 10 one-day matches, which could affect his availability for Worcestershire. REUTERS