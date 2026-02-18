Straitstimes.com header logo

Crosscountry-Who let the dog out? Husky gatecrashes team sprint

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Cross-Country Skiing - Women's Team Sprint Qualification - Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium, Lago, Italy - February 18, 2026. An Omega photofinish camera captures a dog crossing the finish line after it ran onto the course during the competition. Omega/Handout via REUTERS

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Cross-Country Skiing - Women's Team Sprint Qualification - Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium, Lago, Italy - February 18, 2026. An Omega photofinish camera captures a dog crossing the finish line after it ran onto the course during the competition. Omega/Handout via REUTERS

TESERO, Italy, Feb 18 - A husky with lots of enthusiasm but no credentials gatecrashed a women's team sprint cross-country race on Wednesday, giving an impromptu performance that had spectators howling with delight.

The dog wandered onto the stadium course in Tesero during the qualifying event, spotted a couple of athletes on the finishing straight and decided to join the action.

The canine sniffed around for a bit before racing across the line ahead of the skiers to wild cheers from a crowd clearly entertained by the unexpected addition to the field.

Officials eventually got hold of the tail-wagging interloper but not before timekeepers preparing for a photo-finish in the race captured an image of the dog crossing the line. REUTERS

