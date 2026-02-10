Crosscountry-Six down, three to go: Klaebo edges closer to making history

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

TESERO, Italy, Feb 9 - Norway's Johannes Klaebo has history in his sights as he moves closer to becoming the most successful Olympic skier at the Milano Cortina Winter Games, although the Norwegian insists he is not thinking about records.

The 29-year-old arrived in Italy with five Olympic gold medals and added another in the skiathlon on Sunday, underscoring his standing at the top level of cross-country skiing.

Klaebo has a clear route towards joining the ranks of the greatest names in Winter Olympic history if he can reproduce the skiathlon performance where he took his time before unleashing a late surge to tear clear of his rivals at the finish.

The benchmark remains Marit Bjoergen, whose eight Olympic golds and 15 medals in total are the most in the sport, alongside fellow Norwegian Bjorn Daehlie's eight golds. Biathlon great Ole Einar Bjoerndalen's eight golds and 13 medals in total underline Norway's dominance in endurance winter sports.

"I am not thinking too much about the records," Klaebo told Reuters. "First of all, we will celebrate this one."

Once known primarily as a sprinter, his range has been built through years of work and personal investment guided by his grandfather Kaare Hosfloet, now 83 years old, who has trained him since he was 10, and with the support of the national team who have given him freedom to make his own training regimen.

Klaebo was quick to play down any talk of records after his skiathlon win even with history potentially within reach.

"I will do my very best and see how things go, but I will take it day by day," he said.

He added that he had not spoken to the now-retired Bjoergen about the possibility of surpassing her achievements.

"I have not spoken to her about anything like that," he said, smiling.

For Klaebo, the path to three more gold medals is clear. The next opportunity comes on Tuesday in the classic sprint. He will then race the 10km freestyle on Friday, where a win would tie him with Bjoergen, and is expected to anchor Norway's team in the two relays.

A final chance would come in the mass start classic on February 21. REUTERS