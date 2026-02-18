Crosscountry-Cold symptoms rule Svahn out of women’s sprint relay

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Cross-Country Skiing - Women's Sprint Classic Victory Ceremony - Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium, Lago, Italy - February 10, 2026. Gold medallist Linn Svahn of Sweden stands on the podium during the Women's Sprint Classic Victory Ceremony REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

TESERO, Italy, Feb 17 - Sweden’s Linn Svahn will miss Wednesday’s women’s sprint relay at the Winter Olympics after developing mild cold symptoms, the Swedish national team said on Tuesday.

The team will instead be represented by Joanna Sundling and Maja Dahlqvist, who now carry Sweden’s medal hopes in the event.

Svahn, 25, won gold in the women’s classic sprint last Tuesday in a Swedish sweep of the podium that included Sundling and Dahlqvist. She would be isolated from the rest of the squad as a precaution, a representative for the team told Reuters.

Team officials said Svahn’s symptoms were minor, adding that she remained in Val di Fiemme, Italy, where cross-country events are being held.

Sweden won silver in the women's team sprint at the Beijing Olympics and are widely expected to take victory in Wednesday's race after a dominant performance at these Games, with eight medals in women's cross-country events so far, including three golds. REUTERS