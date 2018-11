MELBOURNE (AFP) - British raider Cross Counter won the coveted A$7.3 million (S$7.24 million) Melbourne Cup at Flemington on Tuesday (Nov 6) on a soft track after torrential rain.

The four-year-old gelding gave jockey Kerrin McEvoy his third victory in the famous 3,200m handicap race after he powered past Marmelo in the finishing straight.

Prince of Arran came third.