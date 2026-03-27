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Croatia beat Colombia 2-1 in World Cup warm-up

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ORLANDO, Florida, March 26 - Croatia secured a 2-1 win over Colombia in a World Cup warm-up match on Thursday, overturning an early deficit with goals from Luka Vuskovic and Igor Matanovic.

Jhon Arias put Colombia ahead in the third minute, his deflected shot beating Croatian goalkeeper Ivica Ivusic after a smart back heel from Luis Suarez.

Croatia responded three minutes later when Vuskovic scored a brilliant equaliser from outside the box, his shot bouncing off the post and into the net.

Croatia completed the turnaround in the 42nd minute after Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas misjudged a high ball and Matanovic capitalised on the mistake, heading into the bottom corner.

Colombia are drawn in Group K for the June 11 to July 19 World Cup in North America alongside Portugal, Uzbekistan and a playoff winner, while Croatia are in Group L with England, Ghana and Panama. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.