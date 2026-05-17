Cristiano Ronaldo suffers more agony as Al Nassr lose 1-0 in AFC Champions League Two final

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Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action in the AFC Champions League Two final against Gamba Osaka in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 16.

RIYADH – Cristiano Ronaldo suffered heartache for the second time in a week when his Saudi club Al Nassr were stunned at home 1-0 by Japan’s Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final on May 16.

Ronaldo’s wait for his first piece of silverware since joining Al Nassr in a big-money deal in 2023 was extended by the Japanese team, who withstood a second-half barrage by the Saudi side.

In front of 26,000 fans at the King Saud University Stadium, Al Nassr were hot favourites to become the first Saudi Arabian side to win the AFC Champions League Two, the second-tier Asian club competition equivalent to UEFA’s Europa League.

But it was Gamba who struck the only goal of the game, against the run of play, when forward Deniz Hummet latched onto Issam Jebali’s through ball and buried his finish from the edge of the box after 29 minutes.

Earlier in the week, Ronaldo had been forced to wait longer for a first Saudi Pro League title when Al Nassr goalkeeper Bento conceded a bizarre injury-time own goal that gave second-placed Al Hilal a 1-1 draw.

A win would have secured a first Saudi domestic title for the Portuguese great who then endured more agony in Riyadh four days later.

“The dream is close,” the 41-year-old wrote on X to his 107.5 million followers on May 13, after his side had been seconds from the league title glory against Al Hilal.

“Heads up, we have one more step to take! Thank you all for the amazing support tonight!”

Al Nassr are two points ahead of Al Hilal with one game to play and can seal the title at home to Damac on May 21.

Al Hilal play their final match away to Al Fayha on the same night. AFP