Cristiano Ronaldo helps develop new football gaming app Kickoff by Zuju

SINGAPORE – Football fans will soon have another way to entertain themselves during a live match with Kickoff by Zuju, a new online and mobile game fronted by Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The digital platform, where users can score points based on a whole range of micro-events – shot attempts, touches in penalty, crosses, free kicks that happen in the selected real-time game – will be launched in time for the upcoming English Premier League season, which starts on Friday with champions Manchester City travelling to Burnley.

These points can be used to redeem prizes like a limited-edition card collection, released by Ronaldo.

The five-time Ballon D’Or winner, 38, will actively promote the app on his social media platforms. He helped in the development of the free-to-play app and said it “provides fans with an extraordinary opportunity to connect further with the game, their favourite teams, and players”.

The forward, who plays for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, added: “As someone who is deeply passionate about football and giving back to the supporters who have been with me throughout my career, I take immense pride in being part of this platform that elevates the way fans can enjoy the game.”