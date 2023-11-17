Cricket-World Cup 2023 final: India v Australia

Following are facts and figures ahead of the World Cup final between hosts India and Australia on Sunday:
HEAD-TO-HEAD ODI RECORD
Matches: 150
India wins: 57
Australia wins: 83
Tied: 0
No result: 10
INDIA
World ranking: 1
Captain: Rohit Sharma
Coach: Rahul Dravid
Top-ranked batsman: Shubman Gill (1)
Top-ranked bowler: Mohammed Siraj (2)
Top scorer: Virat Kohli (711 runs, first)
Top wicket-taker: Mohammed Shami (23 wickets, first)
Best result: Winners (1983, 2011)
2019 result: Lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals
Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (injured), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna (replaced Pandya)
ROAD TO FINAL
v Australia: won by six wickets
v Afghanistan: won by eight wickets
v Pakistan: won by seven wickets
v Bangladesh: won by seven wickets
v New Zealand: won by four wickets
v England: won by 100 runs
v Sri Lanka: won by 302 runs
v South Africa: won by 243 runs
v Netherlands: won by 160 runs
Semi-final v New Zealand: won by 70 runs
AUSTRALIA
World ranking: 2
Captain: Pat Cummins
Coach: Andrew McDonald
Top-ranked batsman: David Warner (7)
Top-ranked bowler: Adam Zampa (3)
Top scorer: David Warner (528 runs, sixth)
Top wicket-taker: Adam Zampa (22 wickets, second)
Best result: Champions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015)
2019 result: Lost to England in the semi-finals
Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc
ROAD TO FINAL
v India: lost by six wickets
v South Africa: lost by 134 runs
v Sri Lanka: won by five wickets
v Pakistan: won by 62 runs
v Netherlands: won by 309 runs
v New Zealand: won by five runs
v England: won by 33 runs
v Afghanistan: won by three wickets
v Bangladesh: won by eight wickets
Semi-final v South Africa: won by three wickets