Cricket: Women's sport a winner as money pours into India league

MUMBAI – India’s inaugural Women’s Premier League cricket has generated hundreds of millions of dollars even before a ball is bowled on Saturday, with experts calling it a game-changing moment for women’s sport.

The Twenty20 tournament’s five debut franchises together sold for nearly US$200 million (S$269 million) – more than the eight founding teams of the men’s Indian Premier League in 2008.

Together with media rights for the first five seasons, the WPL has already earned India’s cricket board a shade under US$700 million, making it the second most valuable domestic women’s sport competition globally after US professional basketball.

“That’s an unprecedented amount of investment into the women’s game,” James Savage of the Deloitte Sports Business Group told AFP.

“That level of investment has come around because of the huge growth potential.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is betting big on the WPL and women’s sport is attracting higher levels of viewership, media coverage, TV rights and sponsorships globally.

More than 86,000 people watched the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground between hosts Australia and India, the highest ever for a women’s cricket match.

And television audiences – a crucial metric for boosting media rights revenue for organisers – have also been hitting records across women’s sport.

“It’s additional confirmation that... women’s sports is the next economy for sport,” said Thayer Lavielle of The Collective, the women’s division of US sports marketing agency Wasserman.

“I believe that marketers need to really start to pay attention to what satisfies us,” she told AFP.

Underlining global interest in the WPL, British broadcaster Sky Sports said on Wednesday that it will show matches live.

The final of the tournament is on March 26. All games are in Mumbai.

The BCCI last year sold the media rights for five IPL seasons for a record US$6.2 billion and hopes the women’s equivalent will eventually prove similarly lucrative.