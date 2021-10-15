Cricket: StarHub to broadcast T20 World Cup live

SINGAPORE - Cricket enthusiasts in Singapore will be able to catch the Oct 17-Nov 14 T20 World Cup on StarHub, which announced on Friday (Oct 15) it will broadcast all 45 games live via video streaming app Hotstar.

As the only local telco partnering Hotstar, which is available on the StarHub TV+ platform, it will offer customers with an Indian+ subscription access to all matches for free. Indian+ is a plan with access to live cricket and over 85,000 hours of Tamil and Hindi entertainment from Star TV shows, exclusive Hotstar Specials, Bollywood movies and more.

Co-hosted in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, the T20 World Cup commences on Sunday with Oman taking on Papua New Guinea.

The first round of action from Sunday to Friday will see eight nations slugging it out in two groups, from which the top two from each group advance to the Super 12 section, which comprises two groups of six.

The top two from each group then progress to the semi-finals, from which the winners will face off in the Nov 14 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The West Indies are the defending champions after winning their second title in 2016.

New StarHub customers can sign up for the Indian+ plan at $15 per month and enjoy Hotstar at no additional cost.