Cricket: StarHub to broadcast all 60 'live' IPL matches

SINGAPORE - Cricket lovers in Singapore will be able to continue to catch all the thrills and spills from the Indian Premier League (IPL) season on local telco StarHub, which said on Tuesday (April 6) that it will broadcast all 60 IPL matches 'live'.

The new season starts on Friday (April 9) with the opening game between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Twenty20 tournament is one of the richest and most popular domestic leagues in the world, and features stars like India's MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, and England's Ben Stokes.

StarHub customers can catch the IPL matches at either 6pm or 10pm streamed exclusively over India's video streaming app Hotstar.

Singapore Cricket Association (SCA) chief executive officer Saad Khan Janjua, who admires players such as Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav and Punjab Kings' Chris Gayle, said: "There is a decent-sized cricket following in Singapore, as well as expats from cricket-loving nations such as India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

"This is a good service from StarHub to provide good cricket entertainment and a way to keep up with all the IPL action.

"From SCA's point of view, this is also a good build up to SG10, a similar franchise-based T10 League tournament we hope to host later this year, which we also hope can be broadcast to a global audience."

StarHub customers on a 12 or 24-month Indian+ plan will enjoy access to all 60 matches, including the May 30 final through Hotstar at no additional cost.

Customers can sign up for an Indian+ Pass at $0 for the first three months (subsequently $15 per month) and enjoy up to 24 months of Hotstar at no extra cost.

Existing StarHub Mobile or Fibre Broadband customers can add on Hotstar at $0 for the first three months, and $5.83 monthly thereafter. This deal is applicable with a 12-month contract to Hotstar.