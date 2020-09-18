Cricket: StarHub to broadcast 56 'live' IPL games, free for Indian+ subscribers

SINGAPORE - Cricket lovers in Singapore are in for a treat, as local telco StarHub will broadcast 56 'live' games from the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) season, which starts on Sunday (Sept 19).

The 53-day Twenty20 tournament is the richest and most popular domestic league in the world, and features stars like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes and Steve Smith.

It typically starts in March but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and then moved to the United Arab Emirates as cases rose in India.

StarHub customers will be able to catch the IPL games on StarHub TV+ on new channels Dream11 IPL Ch 238 and 239.

The games will also be available free for subscribers of StarHub TV+'s new Indian+ pass, which features other Hindi and Tamil content from channels such as Zee TV, Sony Ent TV and Sun TV.

On Tuesday, StarHub had also announced a new multi-year deal to air matches from Germany's Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 football competitions, and become the league's official telco partner in Singapore.