Cricket: Singapore shock Zimbabwe in a four-run win at Tri-Nations T20 Series

SINGAPORE - The national cricket team beat a Test-playing, International Cricket Council full member country for the first time when they defeated Zimbabwe by four runs in the Instarem Singapore Tri-Nations T20 Series at Balestier Road on Sunday (Sept 29).

Electing to bat, world No. 21 Singapore put on 181 runs in 18 overs in a rain-affected match before restricting the Africans to 177.

World No. 15 Zimbabwe, looked on course for victory with 142-2 in 13.1 overs but a brilliant spell in the 17th over by medium pacer Janak Prakash saw the heavyweight opposition lose two wickets for the Republic to close in on a memorable win.

Skipper Amjad Mahboob, who grabbed two wickets himself, said he was proud of the players.

He said: "I told them to play to their ability. We know Zimbabwe are a big team but we believed in ourselves.

"I told the boys pre-game to play to our potential, to not be scared. We are a young side and it's a great feeling to beat a Test nation. We are very happy."

Singapore Cricket Association president Mahmood Gaznavi added: "This is a result that has come about because of the support from all quarters. We want to keep building and continue to move ahead."

The triumph will be a shot in the arm for the national players, who won SEA Games gold in the T20 two years ago and are heading to Dubai for the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers in October.

The Instarem Singapore Tri-Nations T20 Series is a triangular which resumes on Tuesday as Nepal take on Zimbabwe. Singapore will play Nepal and Zimbabwe on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Related Story S'pore cricketers aim high in 1st T20 World Cup qualifiers

With Zimbabwe beating Nepal by five wickets on Friday, and Nepal beating Singapore by nine wickets on Saturday, all teams have one win and one loss apiece. Nepal and Zimbabwe are ranked ahead of Singapore in that order only due to net run rate.