Cricket: Rod Marsh, Australia wicketkeeping great, dies at 74

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Prime Minister Scott Morrison led tributes as Australia mourned the death on Friday (March 4) of much-loved cricketer Rod Marsh at the age of 74, with messages pouring in from around the world of cricket.

Marsh, who played 96 Tests in the 70s and 80s, died in Adelaide eight days after suffering a heart attack while on his way to a charity event in Queensland.

"It's a sad day," said Morrison.

"He was a childhood hero of mine who led me to actually try and be a wicketkeeper in primary school.

"Wasn't very good at it, but everyone wanted to be Rod Marsh."

Regarded as one of Australia's finest wicketkeepers, Marsh retired in 1984 with a then-world record tally of 355 dismissals from behind the stumps.

Adam Gilchrist, one of three wicketkeepers who have since surpassed the tally, was among the many Australia players who paid tribute to Marsh on Friday.

"I'm shattered, absolutely stunned," Gilchrist told 6PR radio.

"I thought he was invincible. He was my absolute idol and hero and inspiration as to why I pursued what I did. The impact he had on my life is profound."