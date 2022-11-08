Cricket: Pakistan's Azam due 'something special' in T20 semi-final, says Hayden

Babar Azam of Pakistan in action during the Twenty20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. Azam’s form remains a worry ahead of Wednesday's semi-final against New Zealand, with the opener managing just 39 runs in five matches. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
8 min ago

SYDNEY – Pakistan’s best is yet to come and struggling skipper Babar Azam is due “something very special” in their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday, team mentor Matthew Hayden warned.

The 2009 champions only scraped into the knockout stage when the Netherlands unexpectedly defeated South Africa and Pakistan then beat Bangladesh to secure their second successive last-four berth.

Former Australia opener Hayden, who was batting coach for Pakistan at the last World Cup and was appointed team mentor for this edition, said they planned to make the most of their second chance.

“When the Netherlands beat South Africa, it was a very significant moment for the team in general around reaching its potential,” he said, on the eve of the semi-final in Sydney.

“Lots of prayers as Pakistan woke up to see that result, 232 million people can’t be wrong, and as a result of that I feel there has been very much an uplift in tempo in our group.

“I really believe we have yet to play our best game, which is a huge threat to oppositions.”

While Pakistan’s bowling, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, has been improving, their batting has been fragile, a concern against a top-class New Zealand attack led by Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

Azam’s form in particular remains a worry, with the opener managing just 39 runs in five matches.

Hayden, himself a destructive opener who played 103 Tests and 161 One Day Internationals, said the skipper was due some “fireworks” – and predicted they could come on Wednesday.

He said: “We know with the weather that when there’s a lull, there’s often a storm that follows, so look out rest of the world because I think we’re about to see something very special from Babar.”

New Zealand have long been a force in white-ball cricket, but have failed to turn that into world titles, including falling at the final hurdle to Australia in 2021.

They started their campaign this year with a massive 89-run win against the defending champions, also in Sydney, and Hayden said Pakistan were wary of the Black Caps.

“New Zealand have some really destructive players and they can put you under pressure with the bat,” he said. “They’ve also got a terrific, well-balanced bowling attack.”

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson played down any significance in his team making 200-3 on the Sydney wicket, noting that they only managed 167-7 against Sri Lanka when they returned to the ground later in the tournament.

He added: “Finals sport can go any way. Both teams match up pretty well, there’s some similar trends, we’ve both been playing some good cricket.

“They’ve got an outstanding pace attack. Some really experienced players throughout their side, match winners, so real strength in their team.” AFP

More On This Topic
Cricket: Kohli heroics to shocks galore - Top moments at the T20 World Cup so far
Cricket: Shaheen stars as Pakistan reach T20 World Cup semi-finals

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top