Cricket-List of T20 World Cup winners

Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 - Final - India v New Zealand - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 8, 2026 India's Hardik Pandya celebrates with teammates after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

AHMEDABAD, India, March 8 - Following is a list of winners of the 20-overs cricket World Cup after India beat New Zealand in the 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday:

YEAR       WINNER        RUNNERS-UP                VENUE                     VICTORY MARGIN

2007         India                Pakistan               Johannesburg                   Five runs

2009        Pakistan           Sri Lanka               London                              Eight wickets

2010       England             Australia                Bridgetown                       Seven wickets

2012       West Indies       Sri Lanka               Colombo                          36 runs

2014       Sri Lanka           India                       Dhaka                               Six wickets

2016       West Indies       England                  Kolkata                             Four wickets

2021       Australia           New Zealand          Dubai                                Eight wickets

2022       England            Pakistan                  Melbourne                       Five wickets

2024       India                 South Africa            Bridgetown                      Seven runs

2026       India                 New Zealand           Ahmedabad                     96 runs

T20 WORLD CUP WINS

India - 3

West Indies, England - 2

Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia - 1 REUTERS

