Cricket-List of T20 World Cup winners

Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 - Final - India v New Zealand - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 8, 2026 India's Hardik Pandya celebrates with teammates after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

AHMEDABAD, India, March 8 - Following is a list of winners of the 20-overs cricket World Cup after India beat New Zealand in the 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday:

YEAR WINNER RUNNERS-UP VENUE VICTORY MARGIN

2007 India Pakistan Johannesburg Five runs

2009 Pakistan Sri Lanka London Eight wickets

2010 England Australia Bridgetown Seven wickets

2012 West Indies Sri Lanka Colombo 36 runs

2014 Sri Lanka India Dhaka Six wickets

2016 West Indies England Kolkata Four wickets

2021 Australia New Zealand Dubai Eight wickets

2022 England Pakistan Melbourne Five wickets

2024 India South Africa Bridgetown Seven runs

2026 India New Zealand Ahmedabad 96 runs

T20 WORLD CUP WINS

India - 3

West Indies, England - 2

Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia - 1 REUTERS