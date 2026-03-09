Cricket-List of T20 World Cup winners
AHMEDABAD, India, March 8 - Following is a list of winners of the 20-overs cricket World Cup after India beat New Zealand in the 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday:
YEAR WINNER RUNNERS-UP VENUE VICTORY MARGIN
2007 India Pakistan Johannesburg Five runs
2009 Pakistan Sri Lanka London Eight wickets
2010 England Australia Bridgetown Seven wickets
2012 West Indies Sri Lanka Colombo 36 runs
2014 Sri Lanka India Dhaka Six wickets
2016 West Indies England Kolkata Four wickets
2021 Australia New Zealand Dubai Eight wickets
2022 England Pakistan Melbourne Five wickets
2024 India South Africa Bridgetown Seven runs
2026 India New Zealand Ahmedabad 96 runs
T20 WORLD CUP WINS
India - 3
West Indies, England - 2
Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia - 1 REUTERS