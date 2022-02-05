Cricket: Langer delivers shock resignation as Australia coach

SYDNEY (AFP) - Australian men's cricket coach Justin Langer announced his abrupt departure Saturday (Feb 5), just weeks after his side trounced archrivals England in a lopsided Ashes series and months after they won the T20 World Cup.

The 51-year-old resigned from the top management job in Australian sports after failing to secure the public support of key players, and as governing body Cricket Australia made clear his days were numbered.

Board members held lengthy "robust" discussions about Langer's future into Friday night, but failed to reach an agreement with the former Test batsman.

The coach is said to have bristled at being offered a one-time extension until the end of the T20 World Cup in November - this despite a stellar record that culminated in a 4-0 Ashes victory and Australia being ranked the world's No. 1 Test team.

Sports management company DSEG announced Langer's departure in a terse statement saying "our client Justin Langer has this morning tendered his resignation as coach of the Australian men's cricket team".

"The resignation follows a meeting with Cricket Australia last evening. The resignation is effective immediately."

Cricket Australia said it had accepted Langer's resignation, while praising his "outstanding leadership".

"Justin is not only a legend of the game but an outstanding individual," it said, adding Andrew McDonald has been appointed as interim head coach.

As a player, Langer's searing intensity drove him to greatness with the bat. But it also appeared to play a role in his downfall.

In the months leading to his departure disgruntled players complained anonymously to local media about his "headmaster-like" leadership style.

"I am intense, yeah, I am serious, I am - do I get grumpy sometimes? Yeah, I get grumpy sometimes," Langer acknowledged early last year.

"I'm not perfect that's for sure."

But his position seemed untenable when the new captain and world No. 1 bowler Pat Cummins pointedly refused to publicly endorse Langer when asked recently.

"It lies in Cricket Australia's hands," he said. "They're just going through an evaluation process at the moment which I think is fair and the right thing to do."

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley did not give details of the dressing room divisions, but said it was time for the team to "transition" to a new coach for the sake of "unity and future success".