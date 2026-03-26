Cricket-IPL 2026: dates, format, fixtures and team details

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Final - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - June 4, 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Indian Premier League REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

March 26 - The Indian Premier League is a franchise-based Twenty20 cricket tournament organised by the Indian board (BCCI).

First held in 2008, it quickly became the most lucrative cricket tournament in the world.

Here is what you need to know about the 19th edition of the competition which starts next month:

WHEN IS THE IPL HAPPENING?

- The 19th edition of the IPL runs from March 28 to May 31.

WHAT IS THE FORMAT OF THE IPL?

- The 10 participating teams play in a double round-robin format in which they play each other twice, once away and once at home.

- The top four teams in a unified points table qualify for the playoffs. The top two teams play each other in 'Qualifier 1' with the winners reaching the final.

- The teams placed third and fourth compete in an 'Eliminator' with the winners progressing to 'Qualifier 2' to face the losers of 'Qualifier 1' for a place in the final.

WHERE IS THE IPL TAKING PLACE?

- The IPL is held in the home cities of the franchises based across India. However, some teams may choose to split their home games between two or more cities.

- The first 20 matches of the 2026 edition will be played across 10 venues.

- M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the home ground of defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will host the opening game.

- The other venues are - Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, Eden Gardens in Kolkata, MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

IPL 2026 CAPTAINS, COACHES AND BEST PERFORMANCE

The following are the captains and coaches of the 10 teams, who will play in the competition through a league stage and the playoffs.

Chennai Super Kings

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Coach: Stephen Fleming

Best performance: Champions (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023)

Delhi Capitals

Captain: Axar Patel

Coach: Hemang Badani

Best Performance: Runners-up (2020)

Gujarat Titans

Captain: Shubman Gill

Coach: Ashish Nehra

Best performance: Champions (2022)

Kolkata Knight Riders

Captain: Ajinkya Rahane

Coach: Abhishek Nayar

Best performance: Champions (2012, 2014, 2024)

Lucknow Super Giants

Captain: Rishabh Pant

Coach: Justin Langer

Best performance: Playoffs (2022, 2023)

Mumbai Indians

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Coach: Mahela Jayawardene

Best performance: Champions (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020)

Punjab Kings

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Coach: Ricky Ponting

Best performance: Runners-up (2014 and 2025)

Rajasthan Royals

Captain: Riyan Parag

Coach: Kumar Sangakkara

Best performance: Champions (2008)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Captain: Rajat Patidar

Coach: Andy Flower

Best performance: Champions (2025)

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Captain: Ishan Kishan/ Pat Cummins

Coach: Daniel Vettori

Best performance: Champions (2016)

IPL 2026 FIXTURES - 20 MATCHES

Matches will start at either 1930 IST (1400 GMT) or at 1530 IST (1000 GMT).

1. March 28 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Bengaluru, 19:30 IST)

2. March 29 – Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders (Mumbai, 19:30 IST)

3. March 30 – Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings (Guwahati, 19:30 IST)

4. March 31 – Punjab Kings v Gujarat Titans (New Chandigarh, 19:30 IST)

5. April 1 – Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals (Lucknow, 19:30 IST)

6. April 2 – Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Kolkata, 19:30 IST)

7. April 3 – Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings (Chennai, 19:30 IST)

8. April 4 – Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians (Delhi, 15:30 IST)

9. April 4 – Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals (Ahmedabad, 19:30 IST)

10. April 5 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants (Hyderabad, 15:30 IST)

11. April 5 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Chennai Super Kings (Bengaluru, 19:30 IST)

12. April 6 – Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings (Kolkata, 19:30 IST)

13. April 7 – Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians (Guwahati, 19:30 IST)

14. April 8 – Delhi Capitals v Gujarat Titans (Delhi, 19:30 IST)

15. April 9 – Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants (Kolkata, 19:30 IST)

16. April 10 – Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Guwahati, 19:30 IST)

17. April 11 – Punjab Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad (New Chandigarh, 15:30 IST)

18. April 11 – Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals (Chennai, 19:30 IST)

19. April 12 – Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans (Lucknow, 15:30 IST)

20. April 12 – Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Mumbai, 19:30 IST) REUTERS