Cricket: India dismiss England for 178, need 420 to win Test

CHENNAI (AFP) - Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed six wickets as India bowled out England for 178 on Monday (Feb 8), giving them a target of 420 to win the opening Test.

Ashwin claimed his 28th five-wicket haul as he struck crucial blows, including Rory Burns on the first ball of the innings in Chennai.

Ashwin sent back No. 11 James Anderson caught and bowled for nought to end England's second innings in the final session on day four.

Skipper Joe Root top-scored with 40 off 32 deliveries. He hit 218 in the first innings of his 100th Test.

Root hit seven boundaries before being trapped lbw by paceman Jasprit Bumrah.

Ishant Sharma bagged his 300th Test wicket when he sent Dan Lawrence back to the pavilion for 18.

India were bowled out for 337 in their first innings in the morning session, 42 runs short of avoiding the follow on despite Washington Sundar's unbeaten 85.

But England, who scored 578 in their first innings, decided against making the home side bat again.