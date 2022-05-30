Cricket: Hardik Pandya stars as Gujarat win the Indian Premier League

AHMEDABAD, INDIA (AFP) - Hardik Pandya starred with bat and ball as the Gujarat Titans clinched the Indian Premier League title in their debut season with a seven-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals in front of a record crowd of 104,859 in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 29).

Pandya returned figures of 3-17 to restrict Rajasthan to 130 for nine in the lop-sided final at the world's biggest cricket stadium and Gujarat's home ground.

The captain then made 34 with the bat before Shubman Gill (45) and David Miller (32) steered the team home in 18.1 overs to bring the house down at the 132,000-capacity stadium.

It was a fairy-tale finish for a team that entered the world's richest domestic cricket tournament alongside Lucknow Super Giants in the expanded 10-team IPL this year.

"It is amazing to win in our first season," assistant coach Gary Kirsten said after the win. "We came out here pre-season to do a bit of training and it was empty, you could hear an echo here, so it is great to come back and get a full stadium."

Pandya set up victory with his key wickets including Jos Buttler's prized scalp for 39 after Rajasthan, led by Sanju Samson, elected to bat first.

Buttler, who hit an unbeaten 106 in Rajasthan's win in the second qualifier, finished this season as the leading batsman with 863 runs and his wicket raised the roof at a stadium bigger than the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan returned impressive figures of 1-18 from his four overs of leg-spin to keep down the opposition scoring.

'Saved the best for the best'

Pandya, who sent back his opposite number Samson for 14, kept up the pressure and got the big-hitting Shimron Hetmyer out for 11 with a caught and bowled.

"Wanted to show at the right time what I've worked hard for," Pandya said after being named man of the match. "Today was the day from the bowling point of view I saved the best for the best."

Fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Yash Dayal, who got opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for 22, worked up good pace to keep Rajasthan on the back foot from the start.

In reply, Gujarat lost Wriddhiman Saha for five and Matthew Wade for eight before Gill and Pandya put the chase back on track.