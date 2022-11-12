Cricket: 'Dangerous' England face Pakistan in World Cup final but rain threatens

MELBOURNE – Skipper Jos Buttler believes an “incredibly dangerous” England will be hard to beat in Sunday’s Twenty20 World Cup final, but Pakistan say they have “all bases covered” – and then there is the threat of rain.

After 44 matches spanning nearly a month, the Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the deciding game to determine who joins the West Indies as the only two-time winners since the tournament’s inception in 2007.

Pakistan tasted victory in 2009 when they beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final, while England won it a year later with a seven-wicket win over Australia.

England will be favourites against a Pakistan side who have roared back from losing their first two matches of the tournament.

Rain could, though, spoil the party with a 100 per cent chance of showers forecast and even severe thunderstorms.

A reserve day has been set aside on Monday but the weather is again expected to be bleak, raising the prospect of a washout and the unthinkable – the trophy being shared.

A minimum of 10 overs per side is needed to constitute a game, compared to five during the group stage. If the match starts on Sunday but is not finished, it will resume on Monday from where it was halted.

Organisers on Friday tweaked the rules to give two hours’ extra play on Monday should it be needed to complete the match.

Three games at the MCG in the Super 12 stage fell victim to rain.

Notwithstanding the elements, Buttler is confident England can finish the job after routing India by 10 wickets in the semi-finals. Resurgent Pakistan beat New Zealand by seven wickets to earn the right to meet them.

“I think we’re a good team, I think that’s probably where the performance comes from,” Buttler said.

“Some brilliant players in the team. When they play their best, we’re a tough team to beat. Incredibly dangerous side, huge confidence in the group.”