Cricket: Australian Warne dies of suspected heart attack - report

SYDNEY (REUTERS, AFP) - Australian cricketer Shane Warne has died aged 52, Fox Sports reported on Friday (March 4).

Fox said that Warne's management had released a brief statement that he passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement said.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Tributes poured in from the cricket world, with former Australia teammate and wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist tweeting a string of broken heart emojis, while former India opener Virender Sehwag hailed the “superstar” and “the man who made spin cool”.

Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan tweeted that Warne inspired him to bowl. “Rest in peace legend. I used to keep watching him take wickets on TV,” he said. “So when I started proper cricket, I decided to become a leg spinner.”

Warne is regarded as one of the finest leg-spin bowlers of all time after a career in which he took 708 Test wickets in a Test career which span from 1992 to 2007.

He became the second-highest wicket-taker in Test history, bamboozling batsmen during a glittering 17-year international career.

Warne later played in the Indian Premier League as well as other Twenty20 competitions before retiring from all international cricket in 2013, but continued to work as a broadcaster.

He was just known for his colourful lifestyle off the pitch. A well-known ladies man, his numerous affairs often made the tabloids and led to the breakup of his 10-year marriage with former wife Simone.

His most high-profile relationship was with English model-actress Elizabeth Hurley when she was still married to Indian textile heir Arun Nayar.

Their on-and-off relationship came to an end in 2013 when after claims that Warne had a fling with of the head of underwear giant Ultimo, Michelle Mone, emerged.

Warne revelled in his reputation as a Lothario, once featuring in a TV advertisement for Marshall batteries that poked fun at himself and his philandering ways.

This was the second cricketing tragedy to hit Australia in a day, coming just hours after the much-loved wicket-keeper Rodney Marsh died in Adelaide, eight days after suffering a heart attack.

