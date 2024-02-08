Covid-19 hits Australia skipper Marsh before T20 series

SYDNEY - After testing positive for COVID-19, Mitchell Marsh will captain Australia from a distance when they take on West Indies in the first of three Twenty20 internationals on Friday, Cricket Australia said on Thursday.

The all-rounder will be allowed to play the match at Hobart's Bellerive Oval. But he will have a separate dressing room and be forced to keep a distance from other players while in the field.

Marsh was recently confirmed as captain for the three-match T20 series in New Zealand that follows the clashes against the West Indies, making him almost certain to retain the role for the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and United States in June.

Josh Inglis and Cameron Green have both played internationals in recent weeks despite testing positive for COVID, which also infected Australia coach Andrew McDonald last month. REUTERS