Covid-19 precaution: Moor stood down

As a precaution, jockey Daniel Moor was stood down from last night's races at Kranji in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Singapore Turf Club (STC) said although he returned to Singapore from the United Kingdom on Monday - before the mandatory Stay Home Notice was effected - he was asked to isolate himself at home for three days and monitor for flu symptoms.

The Australian was given the clear and rode in the trials on Thursday.

However, news broke that staff and racegoers at last week's Cheltenham Festival in the UK had developed Covid-19 symptoms.

"We immediately contacted Daniel to self-quarantine for 14 days from his date of return, as a precautionary measure for his and our club's well-being and safety," said the STC.

Moor could not be reached for comment.

The 36-year-old was nominated on four rides last night, including Siam Blue Vanda in the $400,000 Stewards' Cup in Race 8.

The ride went to jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim.

Moor was replaced by Matthew Kellady on Yitai Loyalty in Race 2, Juan Paul van der Merwe on Siam Warrior in Race 7 and Azhar Ismail on Perfect in Race 9.

Moor has notched two winners from 68 rides this year.