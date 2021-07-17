Covid-19 measures for gyms and fitness studios tightened again

The fitness industry, used to the tightening and easing of coronavirus safety measures, has taken the latest restrictions on the chin.

The multi-ministry task force (MTF) on Covid-19 yesterday announced that from Monday to Aug 8, high-intensity, mask-off activities in a gym or fitness studio will see group sizes reduced to two in a class of no more than 30, including the instructor, without the need for testing or vaccination.

The announcement comes four days after safe management measures were relaxed on Monday.

However, activities in groups of five can continue if all individuals in the class are fully vaccinated, or if they are recovered coronavirus patients, or have a valid negative Covid-19 test result covering the duration of the class.

Singapore Fitness Alliance president Sean Tan, who is also a director of the True Group, said that while he was disappointed that measures had to be taken again, he understood the need for them.

He said: "It is disappointing that the actions of a few have resulted in ramifications for the fitness and food and beverage (F&B) industry. But the tightening of measures was expected and necessary. It is a step backwards for us as an industry, especially when we have been looking forward to a general easing of restrictions.

"On the face of it, the change from five to two might not seem significant, but the impact on members is much more difficult to quantify. Every time there is tightening, we have to rebuild confidence in members that it is still safe for them to come back and work out."

Mr Tan also noted that not all gym or studio owners would want to implement the five persons per group rule "because it is easier to stick to the two".

"At True Group, we had reverted to groups of five earlier this week, but now with this extra requirement about being fully vaccinated, we will need to reconsider," he said. "The decision has to fall on individual gym owners."

Mr Irving Henson, owner and director of The Pit Singapore, took a philosophical approach to the latest news.

"We are still allowed to operate with restrictions in place," he said. "It is a win for the industry. Covid-19 is going to be around for a while. And if everyone does their part, we will be able to live with the 'new normal'." .

Mr Haiqal Zailani, 25, who works out at Body Fit Training (BFT) Tanjong Pagar, agreed, saying: "I think most (gym goers) will just be relieved that at least there is no closure of gyms and fitness studios.

"It is good to see that the Government is making exceptions for people who are vaccinated, and it is a sign that we are set to embrace a new normal moving forward."

The MTF also said that for activities that involve children aged 12 years and below who are not vaccinated, the group size limit will remain at two, in classes of up to 30 persons. The class size of up to 30 is also subject to the venue's capacity limit, whichever is lower.

Outdoor activities (mask-on and mask-off) and indoor mask-on activities, however, can continue in groups of no more than five persons, in classes of up to 50 persons, including the instructor, subject to the venue's capacity limit, whichever is lower. This is irrespective of vaccination or test status.

Sport Singapore, the national sports agency, will release more details on the changes, said the MTF.

With the stricter measures in place until Aug 8, the Government will extend the 10 per cent Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) for the affected businesses to support them.