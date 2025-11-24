Course and distance suit class riser Rooster Bradshaw

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Race 1 (1,600m)

(2) SWORD SPEED started at long odds on debut and was narrowly beaten. He has the best of the draws and can go one better.

(5) CHRISTMAS CACTUS has shown up well in two outings and the experience should hold him in good stead.

(13) DOUBLE CAUSEWAY has a difficult gate but was not far back on debut and can feature.

(4) RED CARDINAL has shown some ability and had to negotiate a wide draw last time. He has a better gate this time.

Race 2 (1,600m)

Paul Lafferty saddles the consistent (6) FORWARD MOTION who has been in mustard form of late.

(4) ICE RAIN’s last two wins have been on the Poly but she is comfortable over the trip. She touched off subsequent Lafferty-trained winner Alannah at her last start and got only a two-point raise in the handicap.

(5) GIMMEFABULOUS was not far behind in her first run back from a long break. She was in top company last run and has a big weight but can progress enough to be a serious contender.

(1) JEANNE DARC has the best of the draws and is never far back.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(2) ROOSTER BRADSHAW is up in class but takes a corresponding drop in the weights. He goes well over course and distance and should be competitive.

(6) ROLLO THE VIKING seems to prefer the Poly but beat a smart filly last time and can follow up.

(10) CLAW has a difficult gate to negotiate, but has been in good form since his arrival in KZN and met a lot stronger last time.

(3) ISIVIVANE showed up well first run back from a lengthy break. Stable is starting to find form.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(2) SLYTHERIN appears to be the best of the Alyson Wright pair, given the rider bookings.

(8) SUN DAZED was a beaten favourite on his local debut and first-up on the Poly. Seldom far back.

(3) ROY TAKING OFF is way better than her last effort and has a handy weight with an experienced apprentice aboard.

(1) QUEEN OF PEARLS takes on males and never showed in her first run out of the maidens. However, she has a handy weight from the best of the draws. Improver.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(8) COWBOY COUNTRY was withdrawn from his intended last outing on the Poly. He shed his maiden in fine style in soft ground and was well supported in the betting. He does have a tricky draw but looks progressive.

(5) CIRCUMBENDIBUS has not put a foot wrong since arriving in KZN. He ran a smart race over course and distance last time and should feature again.

(6) SIGN OF FATE has been trying much further of late but is never far back. She takes a big drop in trip but gets first-time blinkers and is one to watch.

(4) BEAMONESQUE showed up well first-up on the Poly after displaying some fair Highveld form and should be competitive.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(6) BELLA VALENTINA was disappointing in her handicap debut but that was on the Poly. The switch to turf from a good draw and an extra furlong could see her make the required improvement for a stable in very good form.

Gareth van Zyl holds strong cards with (3) GRAND OCCASION and (9) RANI TABABAI. The latter finished just over two lengths behind her stable companion and is now 1kg better off. However, she does have a wider draw and Grand Occasion is on a roll.

(10) RADU has a difficult draw but has been in solid form over the distance and a light weight will count in her favour.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(4) JAZZ FESTIVAL has his third run after a break and has improved with each outing. He has a good draw and should be competitive in another tough affair.

(7) QUERARI’S DREAM has shown up well at his last two, goes well this trip. Stable in good form, he should be competitive again.

(3) GOTTA GO EDDIE was game last time when holding off outsider (5) RED MOUNTAIN, who improved back in blinkers. The latter is 2kg worse off, so Gotta Go Eddie should still be ahead.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(9) STAMPEDE AHEAD is lightly raced and was narrowly beaten on her local debut. She does not have the best of draws but Adam Azzie could celebrate his first winner since relocating from the Highveld.

(4) CALI BULLET improved nicely from a difficult draw at only her second start. She has a much better gate this time and rates a winning chance.

(7) ECHO is never far back and should be in the mix come the line.

(6) ROY’S GRACE looks a threat as she has come on nicely at her last two and the 4kg claim will enhance her chances.