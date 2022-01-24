Costs mount as Olympic 'Curse' strikes Beijing

BEIJING • The "curse" of Olympic overspending looks set to strike again at the Beijing Games, with stringent Covid-19 measures and loss of ticket sale revenues pushing up costs.

It is not unusual for hosts to find the bill ballooning, but the pandemic and China's "zero-Covid-19" approach have made preparations for the Feb 4-20 Winter Games particularly difficult.

With increasingly strict rules imposed to combat domestic outbreaks, organisers announced last week that they will not sell tickets to the public because of the "complicated" situation.

Instead, invitations will be given to select people.

The organising committee had originally calculated ticketing revenue to be worth US$118 million (S$158.7 million).

That total was already in question after it was confirmed last year that there would be no international spectators at the Games because of China's weeks-long quarantine requirement and closed borders.

Budget was a key part of China being awarded the Games, with Beijing winning the bid over only one other contender as other cities backed out over high costs.

Games communications manager Zhao Weidong recently admitted that the pandemic might mean a need to "increase some expenses".

In 2015, Beijing said it was counting on a budget of just over US$3 billion, which included the costs of organising and building sports facilities.

But excluded was a huge amount of new infrastructure needed, including the construction of a high-speed rail line between Beijing and the ski slopes.

The cost of hosting the Olympics usually doubles between the award date and the opening ceremony, experts say.

Wladimir Andreff, a specialist in sports economics from the University of Paris 1 Pantheon-Sorbonne, called it the "curse" of successful Olympics bids.