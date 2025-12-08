Cosmic Crusader, a victory of redemption in Northerly

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

After not making the Railway cut, Peters’ boom sprinter restores pride in next Group 1

All of jockey Clint Johnston-Porter's (in pink) pent-up frustration of Cosmic Crusader's recent defeats is let out with a roar as he makes amends in the Group 1 Northerly Stakes (1,800m) at Ascot on Dec 6, defeating Watch Me Rock (Nash Rawiller) by a head.

- Cosmic Crusader’s gutsy victory in the A$1.5 million (S$1.29 million) Group 1 Northerly Stakes (1,800m) at Ascot on Dec 6 was a story of complete redemption.

The ante-post favourite for the Group 1 Railway Stakes (1,600m) a fortnight ago on Nov 22, the gelding missed a run in the race due to two lead-up defeats that meant his rating was too low.

Jockey Clint Johnston-Porter blamed himself for the missed opportunity. Even if they scored a resounding win in the Listed Carbine Club of W.A. Stakes (1,400m) on the Railway undercard, it brought scant consolation.

The Perth jockey’s wild jubilation upon crossing the line by a head from Railway winner Awesome Rock (Nash Rawiller) can only be interpreted as sheer relief and a deserved reward for effort.

Later on, it was disclosed there was an element of cathartic release in the celebratory gesture.

“My grandad passed away last night, so it’s pretty special winning this,” he said.

“I knew my pop was carrying me across the line.”

Johnston-Porter, who made a hit-and-run visit at the Selangor Mile meeting in Malaysia in July without winning, however, said he still needed a top-notch engine underneath him first and foremost.

He was his own harshest critic for not doing the Maurice five-year-old justice at his last couple of starts.

“I thought I was the one getting in the horse’s way for a few runs this prep,” said Johnston-Porter, who was winning back-to-back Northerly Stakes after he first won on Port Lockroy in 2024.

“I’ve always thought he was a good animal. I was gutted when he won the Carbine Club.

“I thought he should have won the Railway that day, so for me to get it right today is pretty special.”

For trainer Michael Grantham, a maiden Group 1 glory seemed inevitable for a young man who continues to improve his lot.

He paid particular credit to his trainer-mother, Kellie, for whom he rode as an apprentice during a shortlived riding career He said she is just as important in his success as himself, but was still pinching himself as the enormity of the achievement took a while to sink in.

“I don’t know how to explain how I’m feeling,” said Grantham.

“It’s more the horse has done it. I shouldn’t say it’s another race because it’s not like that.

“But it’s another race and I’ll be the same person I was coming into this race.

“It’s a massive team effort. People do this week after week in Sydney and Melbourne and it hasn’t hit me yet.”

Backed by leviathan owner Bob Peters, who turned to him and trainer Adam Durrant after he split up with his former trainers, Western Australia’s leading husband-and-wife team of Grant and Alana Williams, Grantham must have had his heart in his throat when Cosmic Crusader and the Williams’ Watch Me Rock squared off over the final furlong.

In both the first and eighth events, the cerise-and-white Peters Investments silks (Correct Choice and Forever Boy) had been left second-best behind Williams-trained gallopers (Trio and Buckets Ridge), hence an ominous sense of deja vu crept up.

Despite initially being behind Watch Me Rock, Johnston-Porter sent Cosmic Crusader forward three wide at the 1,000m and got past in a sliding-doors moment.

Rounding the turn, Johnston-Porter committed Cosmic Crusader for home, with Watch Me Rock now tailing him and hooking from his coattails.

Just when Watch Me Rock loomed to poke his nose in front with 50m to go, Cosmic Crusader fought with tigerish determination and competitive will, battling on to hand Peters an eighth win in the event. RACING WA

Additional reporting by Michael Lee