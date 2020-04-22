Coronavirus: Work out at home, advises SportSG but if you exercise outdoors, you must now do so alone

SINGAPORE - National sport agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) is encouraging people to exercise at home from now.

This comes after the tightening of Covid-19 circuit breaker measures on Tuesday, which included the extension of the circuit breaker period till June 1.

In an advisory sent late on Tuesday night, SportSG emphasised the importance of staying active to boost one's immunity amid the coronaviris pandemic, but urged the public to exercise at home to help reduce the transmission of the virus. The advisory came into effect at 11.59pm on Tuesday.

To facilitate home workouts, SportSG launched ActiveSG Circle (https://circle.myactivesg.com/circuit-breaker), a virtual super sport club platform, last week. It connects private fitness instructors and freelancers with its members, who can access online fitness classes created by the industry players in sports such as yoga, pilates, and strength training.

Individuals are still allowed to leave home to exercise - although this is not encouraged. If they choose to do so, they must now exercise alone and only in their immediate neighbourhoods.

It is also mandatory for those who leave home to exercise to wear masks, unless they are engaging in strenuous exercise.

Children under the age of two are exempted.

SportSG defined "strenuous exercise" as running, jogging, cycling, static exercises and drills for warm-ups, brisk walking and walking on hilly terrain like Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.

Exercises such as walking and strolling leisurely do not fall under this category.

However, individuals should put on their masks after completing their exercises.

Safe distancing measures - such as keeping a 1m distance from others - must also be observed.

Infectious diseases expert Dr Leong Hoe Nam, who practises at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, has advised runners to keep a distance of 10m from people who are breathing heavily after exercising.

SportSG also stressed that individuals should return home immediately once they are done with their exercise.

For not wearing masks or observing safe distancing measures, first-time offenders will be fined $300. Repeat offenders will face higher fines or prosecution in court in egregious cases.

All SportSG facilities - ActiveSG stadiums, studios, gyms, indoor sport halls, swimming complexes, Active Health Labs, The Float and The Rink@JCube - will remain closed during the extended period.

Other fitness and recreation facilities will also be closed, including those operated by private apartments, condominiums, country clubs, golf clubs, businesses and national sports associations.