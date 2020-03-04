Coronavirus: Team Singapore athletes show support for Singapore General Hospital's frontline staff

SINGAPORE - Team Singapore athletes from bowling, golf, football, netball, silat, swimming, table tennis, volleyball and wushu showed their appreciation to frontline medical staff from the Singapore General Hospital on Wednesday (March 4).

The athletes, including bowler New Hui Fen and footballer Hassan Sunny, mingled with the healthcare workers at The Athletes' Centre at SportSingapore's headquarters and paid tribute to their efforts amid the coronavirus outbreak with thank-you cards, jerseys and plush toys.

The coronavirus has infected 110 people in Singapore so far, but 78 have recovered fully.