Coronavirus: Sport Singapore to suspend all youth-centric sports programmes for two weeks

SINGAPORE - Sport Singapore (SportSG) will suspend all of its youth-centric organised programmes until April 7 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, The Straits Times has learnt on Tuesday (March 24).

This comes on the back of measures announced by the Ministry of Education (MOE) one week earlier to minimise the risk of transmissions of the Covid-19 virus.

These include postponing the National School Games till after the June school holidays, and suspending co-curricular activities (CCA) for two weeks until April 6.

In a message disseminated to various national sports association (NSA) key officials and seen by ST, the national sports agency said there will be disruptions to its curriculum at ActiveSG sports academies and clubs, Swim Safer assessment, Learn-to-Play programmes at ActiveSG sport centres, and SportCares programmes.

"SportSG would like to advise all private academies and clubs, as well as our partners to follow suit to protect our young ones," the body said in their advisory.

"Despite the inconveniences caused, we seek the cooperation of our partners and parents during this period to remain committed to work together with us to keep our children safe."

The latest actions follow steps from the People's Association, who announced on March 10 it had suspended courses, organised activities and interest group activities in community clubs and residents' committee centres that seniors regularly participate in to reduce the risk of transmission.

The suspension of all social activities organised by government agencies for seniors was extended until April 7.