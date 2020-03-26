Coronavirus: Singapore Turf club's race course closed to public from March 26

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Turf Club's race course at Kranji will be closed to members of the public from Thursday (March 26) as a result of stricter precautionary measures being implemented owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The measures are in line with the Ministry of Health's (MOH) advisory on tighter measures to minimise further spread of Covid-19, said the turf club in a media statement on Thursday.

Local races that are scheduled for Friday will continue, but the public will not be admitted into the race course.

The frequency of local race days for April will be reduced from up to twice weekly to once a week. Details of the revised race schedule are available on the turf club's website.

The Singapore Turf Club has also suspended the screening of overseas simulcast races.

Customers can still continue to view live streams of simulcast and local races on StarHub Channels 288 and 289.

The measures are expected to be in place until April 30, and the turf club said it will continue to evaluate and make necessary changes to business operations in line with advisories from the MOH and other relevant agencies.

Singapore Pools account holders can still continue to place their bets online and via telephone, said the media statement.