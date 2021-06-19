Singapore Sports Hub reopening most of its venues on June 21 as Covid-19 rules relaxed

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Sports Hub announced on Saturday (June 19) that the majority of its facilities will reopen to the public next Monday as Singapore enters into phase three (heightened alert).

Since the start of the transition into phase three (heightened alert) started on Monday, Singapore Sports Hub has been gradually reopening many of its facilities and locations such as the OCBC Arena, Water Sports Centre and the Singapore Sports Museum.

From next Monday, along with the reopening of facilities like the Sports Hub Gym, the maximum group size for activities has been reinstated to five and regular programmes at the OCBC Arena, Sports Hub Fitness Studio and Water Sports Centres will restart.

Patrons should continue to observe safe social distancing and practise good personal hygiene.

They should refrain from visiting the Hub if they are serving a quarantine order, leave of absence, self-isolation or stay-home notice.

Members of the public will not be allowed access into the hub should they show any respiratory symptoms or register a temperature of 38 deg C.

From June 22-27, the OCBC Aquatic Centre will host the Singapore National Swimming Championships. That venue will be available for public use from June 28.

Venues such as Lazy River and Kids Water Playground will stay closed due to Government regulations, the Singapore Sports Hub said.

For more information, visit https://www.sportshub.com.sg/updates