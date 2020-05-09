Coronavirus: Singapore disappointed but understand decision to cancel Asean Para Games

SINGAPORE - The Republic's athletes and sports administrators on Saturday (May 9) expressed their dismay at the cancellation of the Asean Para Games (APG), after receiving confirmation from the Asean Para Sports Federation (APSF).

The decision to call off the Oct 3-9 Games was made after the Philippine government withdrew its financial support for the event - reportedly between 350 million and 500 million pesos (S$9.8 million and S$14 million) - as it continues to grapple with the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Philippines, which is hosting the 10th edition of the biennial competition, has reported over 10,000 cases of infection and more than 700 deaths as of Saturday.

Mr Kevin Wong, chairman of the Singapore National Paralympic Council, said: "The cancellation of the (APG) is indeed disappointing especially for our athletes and the athletes from the region who had trained hard for it.

"Given the uncertainty of the pandemic and the cancellation of the games, let's now look ahead towards the next host of the APG, Vietnam (in December 2021) and work towards a success campaign there.

"We hope all athletes continue to stay safe and find ways to adapt their training."

This year's APG, which was expected to welcome 2,000 athletes across New Clark City, Subic and Metro Manila, had been postponed twice.

It was originally scheduled for Jan 18-25, shortly after the Philippines had staged the 2019 SEA Games last December, but was moved to March 20-28 after the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) admitted it did not have enough funds to stage the event.

It was intended to feature a record 16 sports - archery, athletics, badminton, boccia, chess, cycling, CP (cerebral palsy) football, goalball, judo, powerlifting, swimming, 10-pin bowling, table tennis, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball and para triathlon.

Obstacle course race would have also been included as a demonstration sport.

The Games, first held in 2001, was then delayed until October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Singapore originally planned to send a 63-athlete contingent in January.

Boccia athlete Nurulasyiqah Taha, who won Singapore's first ever boccia gold at the 2013 APG in Myanmar, said it was "inevitable" given the contagion has yet to stabilise.

"Let's all do our part and focus on staying healthy during this period," the 35-year-old added. "I look forward to seeing Asean athletes come together stronger at the next Games, which won't be too far away."

Mr Eric Tseng, the Republic's chef de mission, noted: "While it has been a string of unfortunate delays to eventual cancellation, our team sends a resounding appreciation to the Philippines host country and all its organisers for their tireless efforts in the last couple years."

At the last APG in Kuala Lumpur in 2017, Singapore bagged 50 medals - nine golds, 17 silvers and 24 bronzes.