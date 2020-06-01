Coronavirus: Rugby Australia slashes one-third of staff, overhaul including pay cuts to save $5.2m

MELBOURNE (REUTERS) - Rugby Australia (RA) has laid off a third of its full-time staff as well as dozens of contractors and casual workers, as part of restructuring efforts to alleviate the financial pressures brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Today the organisation has announced a programme of cuts that will result in the departure of 47 of its 142 full-time staff over the coming months," RA said in a statement on Monday (June 1).

"A further 30 contractors and casual workers have also had their roles terminated with immediate effect."

RA said it would ask remaining senior staff to take a 5 per cent reduction in base salary effective from their return date.

The cuts would reduce RA's annual wage bill by A$5.5 million (S$5.2 million), the governing body said.

"This is a difficult time for a lot of very passionate, hard-working rugby people and we are committed to helping those people find their next opportunity, whether it be within the game or elsewhere," RA interim CEO Rob Clarke said.

About 75 per cent of RA staff were furloughed in March, with the remainder taking 30 per cent pay cuts after the suspension of the Super Rugby season after seven rounds owing to the coronavirus crisis.

Australia's professional players also agreed to an average 60 per cent pay cut till Sept 30, though their pay may be renegotiated with the return of rugby in the form of a domestic tournament slated for July to September.

Clarke flagged further cuts at provincial level as RA looks for "further opportunities for savings and efficiencies" in the delivery of rugby programmes across the country.

The announcement follows RA's confirmation on Sunday that it had signed off on its 2019 accounts and submitted them to the Australian regulator following a two-month delay due to concerns over the viability of the business.

RA's unaudited accounts had reported a provisional A$9.4 million operating deficit for the year.

RA is now on a better financial footing, having secured a US$9 million (S$12.7 million) lifeline from the game's global governing body World Rugby last month.